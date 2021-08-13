Harrison County YMCA hosts annual golf tournament in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison County YMCA held its annual “Fore Our Children’s Future” golf tournament on Friday at the Clarksburg Country Club.

The tournament consisted of rounds of golf, a skills contest, a putting contest, a 50-50 raffle and more.

Participants practice for the putting contest, with the winner taking home tickets to five Mountaineer football games

The grand prize of the putting contest was tickets to five Mountaineer football games in Morgantown.

Harrison County YMCA CEO, Benton Walker, said he’s grateful for the community support, even during the pandemic.

“It feels really good. It just shows the support of the community. I know this year was, you know, a little bit trying of everyone after 2020, but we ended up getting some good support from the community, and we hope to do it again next year,” said Benton Walker.

The tournament is the longest-running fundraiser for the organization.