Harrison County YMCA names new CEO

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison County YMCA has recently appointed a new CEO to kick off 2021.

The new year brought a new leadership role for Benton Walker, who will now be in charge of the YMCA. Walker has been with the YMCA since 2017 and is now looking forward to taking over and continuing to engage the community and provide plenty of activities and programs for the people of North Central West Virginia.

“Mentally, it’s a little nerve-wracking, but fortunately, I’ve been part of this organization for some years now, so it’s been easy to adapt,” said Walker of his new position.

Walker said that he often communicates with other community leaders and former YMCA leaders and is excited to see what the organization can do in the future.