CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County YMCA held its annual 5K run or walk fundraiser at the Veteran’s Memorial Park in Clarksburg on July 15.

The proceeds from the event will go to the YMCA’s annual campaign to help fund organization programs like youth sports, after school and summer day camp. 67 participants of all ages ran or walked to support the cause.

Benton Walker, CEO of Harrison County YMCA, said, “when you support the YMCA, you’re supporting our youth and supporting our community here in Harrison County and North Central West Virginia. With that support, we’re able to enhance the quality of our programs and able to start new programs and allow families and youth that aren’t able to maybe financially, or it finances a burden where they can participate in our programs.”

Trophies and metals were given out to the top three finishers in each age division, and the top three overall male and female runners.

To sign up for next year’s 5K, you can sign up in person or through the Harrison County YMCA website.