CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Family Support Center has been operating for over a year now, but with an abrupt lack of funding, faculty worry about its future.

Filling in the gap of essential services by providing food, hygiene items and a safe environment has been the initiative behind the Harrison County Family Support Center since the beginning. The center offers daily from its food pantry, supplies for cookout events and provides its family lounge center to those in need.

In just a year’s time, the Harrison County Family Support Center has fed well over 10,000 members of the community, putting the needs of others at the forefront. Though after recently being denied a substantial grant from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), the likeliness of the support center’s upkeep is looking far more grim.

The $250,000 grant through the DHHR is a competitive one and is based on the application submitted rather than the history and effects of communal outreach that the support center may have offered prior to applying. After having discovered that it was denied funding, the Harrison County Family Support Center requested a copy of the rubric used to determine its score. The center found that it was only two points behind the awarded association.

“There’s not really a warning and unfortunately that’s the way it goes with competitive grants,” Harrison County Family Support Center’s program director, Reverend Stanley Lacey said. “Now we’re kind of scrambling to see what we can keep doing, what are we going to have to stop for right now. There are a few events that my friends at Friends Feeding Friends, as well as myself personally, we put up the money together to do certain cookouts and that sort of thing in hopes that were going to get reimbursed, and that’s not going to happen now, so we had to put a pause on all of those until we find out ways to raise money.”

The Harrison County Family Support Center partners with Friends Feeding Friends—a community outreach program local to Clarksburg—to team up and impact as many families as possible in the area.

Despite the lack of funds, Lacey said that the Harrison County Family Support Center is still planning to do what it can for the community.

“Our goal is going to try to be to get about thirty to forty thousand dollars to try to get a couple of part-time staff members to continue doing programming like playgroup and also to pay for supplies. That’s our near-term goal,” Lacey said. “In terms of exhausting avenues, we did go to the various leaders of the state that decide to see if there was any sort of recourse, or that sort of thing, and it just—the unfortunate thing is that it comes down to a score on a grant application.”

Rather than having the availability to offer supplies from its pantry every day, Lacey said that the support center plans to offer hot meals on Wednesdays at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Clarksburg from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

To help the Harrison County Family Support Center, checks can be donated to Friends Feeding Friends and you can specify your donation to the center in the memo portion of the check. You can also reach out to the support center through the email link provided on its Facebook page.

Those in the Harrison County area that are dealing with food insecurity are encouraged to reach out to The Mustard Seed in Clarksburg or Shepherds Corner in Bridgeport to see what options are available to them, These locations are also in need of donations and volunteers as well.