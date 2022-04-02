CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two students from Robert C. Byrd High School helped organize a health fair on Saturday at the Kelly Miller Community Center in Clarksburg.

The fair came about because the Mon-Marion Health Sciences and Technology Academy (HSTA) recently added Harrison County to their region, creating the Harrison HSTA.

HSTA has students at high schools in each county collect health data from residents, which students then analyze to get a scope of the health of their county.

Sherri James gets her finger pricked to measure her A1C. (WBOY Image)

For Saturday’s event, the students were collecting blood pressure and A1C, or average blood sugar over a three-month period, by a WVU School of Nursing student, who volunteered their time.

“They knew people in their high school that struggle with diabetes. So, they really were just immediately onboard and so willing to throw in. They’ve done background research using the CDC and different resources like that. So, they really jumped into it, and it’s just been a beautiful thing to see,” said Misty Harris, HSTA Community Research Associate.

“I think it’s always a great opportunity when we have young people in the building doing something productive that will translate into a successful future,” said Sherri James, Program Director of the Kelly Miller Community Building.

The two students from RCB will be holding a research symposium on their findings at the Kelly Miller Community Center on May 7.