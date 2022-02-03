BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Two years ago, the Harrison Rural Electrification Association (HREA) was awarded a grant for $18.7 million to provide broadband to around 7,000 rural homes in north central West Virginia.

On Thursday, officials from the HREA said the project has been slow-moving, but things are finally starting to take shape.

The HREA said the problem has been navigating contracts and paperwork with the USDA, which is providing the grant to the organization.

“The biggest thing for us is just to get broadband availability to people. I mean, I wish I could wave a magic wand and be able to get this all moving, but we haven’t received one dime from the government yet,” said Terry Stout, CEO and General Manager of HREA.

HREA is currently in the process of putting supports for the extra wire on the utility poles, called messengers, and hopes to be hanging fiber wires soon.

The project must be completed by 2025.