CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If you’ve tried to reach the Harrison-Taylor 911 center since March 5, you probably ran into some issues. However, the office said it shouldn’t be a problem in the future.

On March 5, the 911 lines in Harrison and Taylor counties were down due to a vehicle accident, causing outages in several counties across West Virginia that use Frontier for nearly 30 hours.

On March 9, the lines were down again due to a switch from temporary service to normal services after the issue on March 5. This caused the service to be down for about three hours.

“The problem that we had Saturday and Sunday, we didn’t have, but Frontier did. They had multiple fiber outages in various parts of the state. It had nothing to do with our facility whatsoever, but it was Frontier failure,” said Paul Bump, Director of the Harrison-Taylor 911 Center.

“Fiber exists on the utility pole. When utility poles come down, sometimes you have a chance of that happening,” said Pegi Bailey, Director of Harrison County Emergency Management.

The center is hoping to work with Frontier to prevent future issues from happening.