Harry Green dealership celebrates 60 years of service and giving

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County parent resource center received a donation Tuesday afternoon thanks to Harry Green Chevrolet and Nissan.

The dealership presented the Healthy Grandfamilies program with a check for $10,000 in conjunction with its 60th anniversary celebration.

Healthy Grandfamilies is a free program that provides grandparents who are raising grandchildren support and educational resources to help them better understand and deal with a new generation of children, a cause that hits home for many in the community.

“It’s needed, and they’re aware of it,” social worker Riley Freeland said. “And they told us a story about one of their own employees. So we know it’s everywhere and it’s leaking into every area of this community. And two, that they want to help the community.”

Several local and state dignitaries stopped by to celebrate the anniversary, which featured food and a check presentation, highlighting Harry Green’s reputation for giving back to the community.