CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harry Green 7 Acres teamed up with the Humane Society of Harrison County for a fundraising event on Friday.

Harry Green 7 Acres invited members of the Humane Society of Harrison County to participate in an in-house fundraiser. With the addition of having animals in its facility, Harry Green offered a $1,000 trade credit if you adopted a dog on top of the purchase of a new vehicle.

A donation drive for HSHC is also ongoing at Harry Green, offering a free oil change to anyone who brings donation items for the humane society into their facility. This offer is available until the end of June, and many have already taken up on the opportunity.

12 News spoke with both Caycee Crislip and Frankie Dennison on teaming up to make the event happen.

“Just to give back to the community a little bit, you know? We’re appreciative of everyone that comes and shops here. It’s a great family that owns the business, if we could get the employees and the community involved to give back just a little, it’s a nice feeling,” said Crislip, salesperson at Harry Green.

“We’re all community, it’s all a whole community effort. We need the help, they need the exposure, and it’s just a great win-win for everyone,” said Dennison, director of the Humane Society of Harrison County.

One of the animals included in the fundraising event was Pong, the shelter’s current longest resident, sitting at 195 days. Pong is an energetic and loving at two years old and has been to numerous adoption events in his time at the shelter. The HSHC hopes to find a forever home for Pong very soon.

Both Harry Green and the Humane Society of Harrison County have more fundraising events coming up this summer. You can keep up with them in through the organization’s Facebook pages.