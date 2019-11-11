Harvard students visit Clarksburg Mission

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A group of Harvard business students visited the Clarksburg Mission Sunday morning as part of learning about the opioid crisis.

Mission director Lou Ortenzio gave the students a tour of the mission and spoke to them about what the organization’s goals are to help with the drug epidemic.

The students came to West Virginia to study rural America to better understand the situations affecting the area.

“It makes everything we learn in the classroom come to life and it makes it really matter for everyone, so it’s always really inspiring for me to get to see people meet people like Dr. Ortenzio to learn about the reality on the ground and get to kind of benefit from his passion and bring their own to the table as well,” said graduate student Mo Earley, who helped organize the trip.

Students made several stops around north central West Virginia, including Morgantown and Buckhannon.