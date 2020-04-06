HCHD announces first death of Harrison County resident due to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department confirmed the county’s first death due to coronavirus on Monday afternoon.

The release stated that the health department sends out its condolences to the family. According to the release, the deceased is an elderly male who passed away while hospitalized at United Hospital Center. The individual had underlying health conditions and was critically ill, health department officials said.

The release stated that the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department is encouraging all Harrison County residents to remember social distancing is still the best method at preventing the spread of COVID-19. Th health department is taking the necessary, carefully considered steps in conjunction with local elected officials and law enforcement agencies to slow the spread of the disease and protect those who are at the greatest risk, according to the release.

During Governor Justice’s media briefing earlier Monday afternoon, he announced the fourth confirmed COVID-19 death in the state, but did not offer any additional details. It is assumed the fourth death in the state was the Harrison County resident.