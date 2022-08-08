BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Monday, West Virginia State University (WVSU) held its inaugural Healthy Grandfamilies conference in Bridgeport.

A part of the WVSU Extention program, Healthy Grandfamilies is a free initiative to provide information and resources to grandparents raising one or more grandchildren.

Monday’s conference saw the coalition leaders of all 55 county programs come together to discuss what is working and what might need improvement in the program.

“We want them to go back to their communities and implement what they learn here,” said Melissa Lily, director of the Healthy Grandfamilies program.

According to Lily, West Virginia has the second highest number of grandparents raising grandchildren in the nation compared to other states.

“We’re hoping this program is replicated throughout the state and throughout the nation,” Lily said.

Topics discussed at the conference included parenting in the 21st century, technology and social media, legal issues & documents and navigating the public school system.

To learn more about the WVSU Healthy Grandfamilies program, you can visit their website.