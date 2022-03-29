BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Healthy Grandfamilies of Harrison County held its free discussion group about stress for grandparents on Monday at Simpson Creek Baptist Church.

Each discussion group is catered to grandparents who are raising one or more grandchildren and the sessions are designed to be as a series of ten discussion groups with follow-up services.

These group sessions provide useful information from real experts, free childcare while they are attending the session, free food and drinks for all who attend the sessions, and various resources they may need.

This program lets grandparents know they are not alone and there are many services available if they need help.



Healthy Grandfamilies holds its Stress discussion group on Monday night. (WBOY Image.)

“One of the big things I ask them is, ‘What is your greatest need?’, ‘How can I help you today?’, and that really does give them pause, it could be maybe legal assistance, maybe it’s just an ear to listen to where they are at, maybe it’s navigating the school system because this is tough,” Julie Salmon, Social Worker with Healthy Grandfamilies of Harrison County.

Upon completion of the ten discussion groups, participants will receive a gift card and follow-up services for family support.

Salmon says “I think if you know of a grandparent that is raising a grandchild they’re not visible, acknowledge them, celebrate them, thank them for what they are doing, because these are not little jobs and they do them anyways without the thanks, but I think making them visible is huge and we wanna celebrate that.”

Healthy Grandfamilies is in all 55 counties in West Virginia, each county has it’s own social worker and to find your social worker for your county click here.

For more information about Healthy Grandfamilies of Harrison County or to ask about future group discussions, call Julie Salmon at: 304-326-7785 or at: juliesalmon@wvfamilyservices.org