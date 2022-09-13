BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – On Tuesday Healthy Grandfamilies held their second educational program about parenting and family relationships at Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport.

The Healthy Grandfamilies program is for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren without the parents involved.

Each week Healthy Grandfamilies talks about different topic areas that parents and grandparents find helpful when they are raising children.

Free resources for grandparents to give to their grandchildren. (WBOY Image)

Grandparents filling out paperwork for the Healthy Grandfamilies program. (WBOY Image)

Educational class for Healthy Grandfamilies. (WBOY image)

More free materials for grandparents. (WBOY Image)

Julie Salmon talking to grandparents. (WBOY Image.)

Instructor to help teach grandparents of various topics. (WBOY Image)

“We believe about 50% of the kids in Harrison County are being raised by their grandparents, that’s a high number if you think about it,” said Julie Salmon, Healthy Grandfamilies Social Worker for Harrison County.

“There are resources that are really easy to direct the grandparent too, but most of the time they just need to talk, they need to figure out they are not alone, and we want to let them know that the support is there for them.”

If you know a grandparent who is raising a grandchild and needs assistance you can refer them to Healthy Grandfamilies where they can get help, resources, and much more.

“I just think it is a good community for them, it’s a good support system, they know that they are not alone, they know they can come and talk and get resources they need,” Salmon said

Healthy Grandfamilies has served over 200 grandparents ever since it was established in Harrison County.

Education programs are available through Healthy Grandfamilies at Simpson Creek Baptist Church every Tuesday at 10 a.m. until the end of October. This program offers childcare, a meal at noon, and all course materials provided are free of charge.

To find out more information about Harrison County Healthy Grandfamilies, you can visit their website here.

Additionally, if you would like to call a social worker for Healthy Grandfamilies, you can call Julie Salmon at 304-326-7785