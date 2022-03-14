CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Healthy Grandfamilies is offering discussion sessions to grandparents in the area who are raising their grandchildren.

The discussion, held on Monday nights through April, will cover handling stress, navigating the legal system and other topics.

The two-hour discussion is free of charge and also includes dinner, course materials, childcare for grandchildren and a $50 Walmart gift card for completing their first session.

“We have well over 2,000 grandparents raising their grandchildren in Harrison County. That’s a lot of people. We’ve worked with just shy of 200 of them. We just scratch the surface,” said Pam Hotsinpiller, coordinator of the Healthy Grandparents program.

“As parents in general, the goal is to be supported, and there are some supporting mechanisms, but we don’t have that kind of acknowledgment or outward appearance of support for grandparents in this position. So it’s very isolating,” said Julie Salmon, Social Worker of the Healthy Grandparents program.

March 14 is the second night of the discussion, but you can register at any time. The discussions happen at Simpson Baptist Creek Church in Bridgeport starting with dinner at 5:30 pm and discussion at 6:00 pm.

To see a list of all topics and dates, you can see a flyer here.

To register, you can call Salmon at 304-326-7785, or Hotsinpiller at 304-326-7692.