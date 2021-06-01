Healthy Harrison ’90 Miles in 90 Days’ challenge starts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The North View Healthy Harrison “90 Miles in 90 Days” challenge started on Tuesday. 96 participants signed up for the event.

The event challenges everyone to walk 90 miles over the course of 90 days.

A banner on a trail in North View encouraging walkers to walk their mile.

Officials for the challenge said they are overwhelmed with support for the event.

“I think a lot of folks were just ready to get out in the community and do something healthy. Other folks are really, they like that challenge to walk throughout the summer. It motivates them,” said Jennifer Angiulli, Community Leader for North View Healthy Harrison.

If you want to sign up, you can reach out to Healthy Harrison North View Facebook page here.