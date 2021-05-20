Healthy Harrison challenging ’90 miles in 90 days’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County group is challenging residents to be more active for the summer starting on Saturday.

Healthy Harrison is challenging people to take the “North View Challenge” of walking 90 miles in 90 days.

The first weigh-in is on Saturday at North View Elementary from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The challenge only has three requirements: register, weigh in and keep track of your miles.

Prizes totaling $2,500 are up for grabs based on different categories, and the event is free of charge.

Prizes that participants can win while completing the challenge

“And it’s not for just the folks who walk the most miles or walk the miles the quickest. It’s for anyone who participates in the program and finishes the program,” said Jennifer Anguilli, North View Community Leader for Healthy Harrison.

Other places and times for weigh-ins are:

May 25: Emmanuel Christian, 2-5 p.m.

May 27: St. James Church, 5-8 p.m.

To learn more about the challenge, and you can visit their Facebook page here.