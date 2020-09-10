“Healthy Harrison” competition plans continuing; to be judged October 15th

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Harrison County communities are still coming together to work towards their health goals as part of the “Healthy Harrison” competition.

The five communities (Clarksburg, Bridgeport, Nutter Fort, North View, and Shinnston) are still meeting each week via Zoom to come up with their plans to present to the judging panel next month. Among the judges is Dr. Clay Marsh, who said that he is honored to be a part of an initiative that encourages healthy habits among his home state.

“This has been a dream. I’m just delighted, excited and privileged to be part of this trial group of applications and new concepts about continuing to enhance the health and well-being of the community and then see if we can’t move that to some other places to help them too,” said Dr. Marsh.

The winning neighborhood will be announced on October 15th after sharing their final plans.