Healthy Harrison crowns four winners in Healthy Nutter Fort competition

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – Healthy Nutter Fort, a part of Healthy Harrison, held their final weigh-in last night at Pinti Physical Therapy, crowning four winners.

Two males and two females lost the most amount of weight and were granted a $2,000 first-place prize and a $1,000 second-place prize respectively.

A $500 prize was also awarded for the winner who lost 10 percent of their body weight.

Some items at Pinti Physical Therapy, where the final weigh-in took place

Organizers for the challenge said they’re happy to help Harrison County residents reach their goal of losing weight.

“We’re just getting more and more people healthy and just seeing people accomplish their goals, and something that they’ve maybe never done before is really changing their lives and changing the lives of the entire community. So, it’s wonderful to see that,” said Krista Arnold, an organizer for Healthy Harrison.

Healthy Harrison is still accepting sign-ups for their county-wide competition, Healthy Harrison Games “The Encore”. You can sign up here.

The organization is already starting its next challenge, Healthy Harrison “The Encore”, a county-wide weight loss event.