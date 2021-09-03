Healthy Harrison hosts awards ceremony for 90 Miles in 90 Days program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – North View Elementary held a dedication of their LU, which is a virtual interactive playground for students, M-V-B Bank received a plaque for their monetary donation Thursday evening.

Also, Healthy Harrison hosted its awards ceremony for its 90 Miles in 90 Days program outside the school. Participants in the program had to weigh in at the beginning of program and at the end as well, collectively participants have walked over 8,000 miles and lost 178 pounds.

“Lots of people lost weight, lots of people lost a lot of weight, we’re talking 20, 30 lbs. Some people lost 10 lbs. and felt pretty good over the summer. And I think people are really surprised how many miles they actually do walk,” said Jennifer Angiulli, a North View Community Leader.

Random winners from the Healthy Harrison’s 90 Miles in 90 Days program received $100. The grand prize winners, man and woman who lost the most weight received $500.

“Everyone was really responsive. I think they were just ready to do something after COVID and connect in the community. We got the schools involved, both Emmanuel Christian and North View Elementary Schools,” Angiulli said. “We did something on our rails for trail, and we had a lot of fun.”

Community leaders also added the LU is something the school has been wanting for a long time for student engagement. In collaboration with Healthy Harrison and the donation from MVB Bank, those kids are able to use the LU for learning and engagement activities.