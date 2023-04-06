CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Healthy Harrison was recently awarded by the WVU School of Public Health for their community outreach within Harrison County.

Healthy Harrison is a coalition with a vision to improve the health and wellness of Harrison County and ultimately, West Virginia as a whole. The recognition was announced earlier in the week, though Healthy Harrison received the award on Thursday.

The award was presented by Dr. William Ramsey, Associate Vice President for Coordination and Logistics & Chief Collaboration Officer of WVU’s Health Science department.

12 News spoke with John Paul Nardelli, Executive Director of Healthy Harrison, on what this recognition means to the coalition.

“We have partnered with the School of Public Health over the past six years and had tremendous results. They provide us with students who are actively engaged with the community and help us with our projects and so it’s a great deal of honor that we’re able to receive this award and recognition of our partnership with the university.”

Healthy Harrison plans to use this achievement as motivation to keep pushing for effective outreach within the community.