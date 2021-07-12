Healthy Harrison kicks off weight loss competition

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County organization is bringing its weight loss competition to residents of the county.

Healthy Harrison is holding a “Biggest Loser: and “10 percent takedown” for residents to encourage weight loss.

Winners of the competition can win up to $2,500.

Organizers for the event said they’re happy to help provide resources to help the public become healthier.

“We were so thankful to be a part of Healthy Bridgeport. And now to take it county-wide, our county has a lot of great resources that people can, you know, take part of. We have beautiful trails and awesome facilities and gyms. We’re just thankful to be able to kind of share that knowledge with everybody,” Abby Veigel, Program Lead for Healthy Harrison.

A flyer to promote Healthy Harrison’s weight loss competitions

Signups for the competition are from July 12-July 23. To signup, you must first register on their website here.

Weigh-ins must be completed by July 23 at the following locations:

Enliven Chiropractic (Biggest Loser)

WV Fitness (10 percent Takedown)

ProCare Pharmacy (10 percent takedown)

To learn more about the competition, you can visit their website here, or their Facebook page here.