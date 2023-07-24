CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Free Narcan was handed out to the people of Clarksburg on Monday by the Harrison County Healthy Minds Quick Response Team (QRT), who looks to push back against the fentanyl crisis in West Virginia.

The team sets up a table two times a month around Harrison County to pass out free Narcan and free fentanyl test strips, as well as make sure the community is aware of their resources. Some locations you can find the QRT every month include the Clarksburg Fire Department, the First United Methodist Church as well as local libraries.

“It’s all of our homeless community members. They still have something that provides what we need for this community. They’re our community members as well. It’s not just the people that are housed. We are helping them take care of themselves, where they can’t take care of them,” Patricia Coulthart, Harrison County QRT Manager, said.

Some of the ways that the Harrison County QRT helps those in the community include:

Providing Naloxone

Providing resources for HIV, Hepatitis B and C, TB testing/treatment

Medication Assisted Treatment support and education

Referring to residential and/or outpatient treatment

Helping with signing up for benefits including health insurance

Assisting in accessing resources (childcare, food, housing, transportation)

Connection to Peer Recovery Support services

Connection to providers (parenting classes, AA/NA, ongoing services providers, job services)

To get in contact with the Harrison County Healthy Minds QRT, call 304-669-5871.