BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Economic Development Corporation (HEDC) was recently awarded a $500,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for Brownfields funding.

An award ceremony was held on Tuesday, Aug. 1, in Bridgeport at Stantec’s office with members of the HEDC and EPA in attendance.

This was the HEDC’s third time applying for the nationally competitive grant and its’ first time receiving it. The grant from EPA is intended to stimulate millions of dollars in added investments to the community as well as clean up and restore dilapidated Brownfields sites.

12 News spoke with Dana Aunkst, director of Land, Chemicals, and Redevelopment Division of the U.S. EPA Mid-Atlantic Region, on what accessibility this grant will allow Harrison County with the projects.

“[The grant] will allow them to do assessments, clean-ups and redevelopment activities on underutilized, abandoned and vacant properties that may or may not have contamination,” said Aunkst.

Amy Haberbosh Wilson, director of the HEDC, said that this grant will, “revitalize, remodel, remarket, clean up and bring economic development back” to Harrison County. With the HEDC being a company-wide organization, the money is planned to be distributed throughout the entirety of the county.

Wilson mentioned that although only five Brownfield priority projects were mentioned in the HEDC’s application for the grant, the corporation aims to aid about twenty locations.

“We really have a need here and I have a true belief in Brownfields and the funds that we have here to give back to the community. I know we have a lot of existing Brownfields sites, so we tried in this application to talk about those,” said Wilson in an interview with 12 News.

The HEDC still has plenty of contracts and paperwork to work through before it’s able to begin its process with Brownfield sites, but the corporation has hopes to begin in October. The grant is only eligible for the next four years meaning that the funds must be spent and expenses must be reported back to the EPA before 2028.