HempWorks opens new Anmoore location

Harrison

ANMOORE, W.Va. – A Harrison County business celebrated the grand opening of a new location with a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday morning.

HempWorks CBD oil and coffee shop has moved from its previous location on East Main Street in Bridgeport to a new building in Anmoore. The store offers health and personal care items such as essential oils, hemp-infused lip balms, shampoo and conditioner, body lotions, and coffee that can be purchased with or without hemp.

Owners said that they are excited to be in a new place and have the chance to expand to a new audience.

“I think it’s a great space. A lot of height. A lot of room. A lot of light. I love plants, so it’s great for them too,” said HempWorks owner Mary Frances Smith.

The new HempWorks location is at 67 Casino Drive in Anmoore.

