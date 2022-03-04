BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Many of us have read a Dr. Seuss book at some point in our lives and this school wanted to take time to acknowledge all of his great work.

Heritage Christian School took the week of Feb. 28 to March 4 to celebrate Dr. Seuss. Each day of the week had a different theme; Friday’s theme came from the Dr. Seuss book, Oh the Places You’ll Go, and students dressed as who they would like to become.

The kids came up with a variety of people they aspired to be, including a mad scientist, a WVU football player and a monster truck driver.

“It just shows them all the places they really can go if they really want to,” said Katie Deberry, Treasurer of the Parent Teacher Fellowship. “And we just want to encourage that and inspire them to just try their hardest and do their best.”

Rather than dressing up like the students, teachers decorated their doors like Dr. Seuss books for the teacher’s door decorating contest.

The contest was held on Friday, March 4 when one teacher was selected to win the 1st place prize. Meteorologist Josh Redwine was the guest judge.

1st Place winners (WBOY image)

2nd Place winner (WBOY image)

March 2 was National Read Across the Nation Day in honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday. To celebrate the event, Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice recorded children’s book readings to be enjoyed by children across West Virginia.