Heritage Christian School holds ‘living museum’ for African-American history

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Heritage Christian Schools demonstrated a “living museum” on Monday.

“Katherine Johnson” speaks to students about her life

5th grade students represented different historical figures from African-American history.

Other students from various grades walked around and heard from figures like Jesse Owens and Katherine Johnson with speeches and displays.

“Our history books cover black history somewhat, like there are figures thrown in here and there as they fit into the U.S. History units. However, there’s no specific focus on African American history, and I just feel like it’s really important,” said Annette Hitt, 5th grade teacher at the school.

The project had been going on for the class since February, and the students did all of the research for their figure on their own.