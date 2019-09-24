Heritage Christian School prepares for Little Lamb’s Closet

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Heritage Christian School is getting ready for an annual consignment sale and fundraiser.

“Little Lambs Closet” is held twice a year and features quality clothing items and toys.

Principal Melissa Mohr said the sale is a great way to do some early Christmas shopping and support Heritage Christian School, with 30 percent of the proceeds going to help four local charities and the school.

“It’s much less expensive to come to a consignment sale to buy all of those items, so really it’s a win, win, win for everyone, the community the seller as well as our school,” Mohr said.

Mohr said this is shaping up to be the school’s largest event yet. It’ll be held in the school gymnasium on October 4-5, beginning at 9 a.m.