Heritage Christian School receives dual accreditation

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Heritage Christian School in Bridgeport has received a dual accreditation.

The school is now accredited by Cognia and the Association of Christian School International.

A sign outside of Hertiage Christian School

Both organizations require several strict requirements, including an internal and external review and a process of improvement.

Officials with the school said they’re proud to provide a quality education to students.

“It’s also a great feeling to know that we have a staff at our school that works so hard to provide the very best for our kids,” said Melissa Mohr, Principal of Heritage Christian School.

The school has been working toward the dual accreditation status for the past three years.