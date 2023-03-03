BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — On the week of Feb. 27, Heritage Christian School celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday and National “read across America day,” by having a week completely dedicated to Dr. Seuss.

Parent-Teacher Fellowship (PTF) president, Danielle Johnson, said that every day of the week had a different theme. Friday’s theme was to dress up as what you want to be when you get older. Each class did crafts and received special treats like “green eggs and ham,” “Lorax cheeseballs,” and “truffula trees.”

While discussing the week, Johnson said, “we think it’s important for the kids to be kids. For them to see a world of imagination and creativity and just be them, like Dr. Seuss says, you know? Why would you wanna be anybody else when you could just be yourself, so we really encourage that here.”

Miss West Virginia USA posing with Miss Carpenter’s first-grade class (WBOY Image)

There were a total of fourteen classrooms out of the entire K-12 school that competed in the Dr. Seuss door decorating contest. Miss West Virginia USA, Krystian Leonard and 12 News reporter Makayla Schindler were the two judges for the contest. Leonard took turns visiting each classroom and receiving pictures with all the kids.

Runner-up of the contest was Mrs. McGill’s class with the “McElligot’s Pool,” door theme. The winner of the door contest was a collective effort done by Mrs. Malenich, Mrs. Hicks, Mrs. Mealy, and Miss Carpenter’s classrooms, with the “Horton Hears a Who,” theme. The winner of the contest received a $50 gift card to use on either their class or classroom.

Mrs. McGIll’s “McElligot’s Pool” door. (WBOY Image) Horton hears a Who hallway. (WBOY Image)

The school’s Board of Directors President, Mike Lane, expressed the student’s responses to this fun week. He said, “it’s been a fantastic response. Kids love this, they look forward to it for a lot of weeks leading up to it. So it’s a – it’s one of the better things that I think for kids to get involved and kids to be excited about coming to school and really getting excited, participating in the activities at the school. It’s been a fantastic week.”

Principal Tony Etris even dressed up as Dr. Seuss all week long to participate alongside students and staff. He mentioned that he knew he was supposed to be the principal because he already had the suit before the school decided to do Dr. Seuss week, it was just meant to be!

If interested in enrolling your child into Heritage Christian School, they will be having an open house on March 24 between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.