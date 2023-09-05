CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Mon Health’s Highland-Clarksburg Hospital will be opening an Acute Psychiatric Unit next week.

This unit will specialize in treating patients between 12 and 17, who are experiencing emotional, behavioral and cognitive concerns, including:

Self harm

Violence

Suicidal ideation

The hospital plans to address patients’ needs with compassion and evidence-based practices that are unique to each patient.

Julie Bozarth, Chief of Nursing, said that continuing to expand these types of services in West Virginia is important. “We have recognized the need for increased mental health services throughout the state, especially since COVID, and we want to be part of the solution and help patients that need help with their mental health care.”

On Sunday, the Highland-Clarksburg Hospital will be accepting referrals for patients with planned admission on Monday, Sept. 11. Referrals will typically come from school systems or parents. If you want to refer your child, they will need to be seen first before they can be accepted. You can find more information at this link.