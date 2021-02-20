Hillbilly Hatchets opens to the public

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Hillbilly Hatchets held its official opening to the public Saturday where ax throwing enthusiasts could partake in the sport.

Hillbilly Hatchets serves pizza, beer, and other bar staples, but the real draw is the ax throwing. Customers can play a number of games, from a darts-style bull’s-eye to tic-tac-toe. It also offers ax-throwing training for either 60 or 90 minutes, as well as party packages, for anyone age eight and older interested in a new and unique activity in Bridgeport.

“Most people are pre-booking, which makes it easier on us and easier on the guest so that we can get them right in, get them in the lanes, teach them how to throw, and get the food and drinks going,” said Logan Dodd, Manager of Hillbilly Hatchet. “Come on down, come on down, come on down to Hillbilly Hatchets.”

Because of COVID-19 limited capacity is allowed, management urges those interested to make a reservation by calling them at 304-848-7299. Hillbilly Hatchets is located at 34 Keystone Drive in Bridgeport behind Reep Graphics.