Hillbilly Hatchets prepares with friends and family for Saturday grand opening

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Hillbilly Hatchets held a soft opening for friends and family on Thursday evening. The new business is the latest to get on the ax-throwing craze.

Hillbilly Hatchets isn’t a typical bar.

Hillbilly Hatchets serves pizza, beer, and other bar staples, but the real draw is the ax throwing. Customers can play a number of games, from a darts-style bull’s-eye to tic-tac-toe.

It also offers axe throwing training for either 60 or 90 minutes, as well as party packages (birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties and company team building events), for anyone age eight and older interested in a new and unique activity in Bridgeport.

Managers explained that there were obvious logistical issues with opening up a restaurant like this during a pandemic. With social distancing measures in place and hand sanitizers in every lane, they felt that it could use COVID-19 protocols to ease into the opening process.

“We have six lanes, and we’re going to get eight lanes, but we can only use every other lane because of the pandemic. So we’re kind of just gliding into things, and eventually, it’s going to be smooth sailing,” said manager Logan Dodd.

Hatchets open its doors to the public on Saturday. It was recommended that anyone hoping to get a chance to get a lane reserve one in advance.

With limited capacity allowed, management worried it might be hard to walk in and get a lane without a reservation. Hillbilly Hatchets will be located at 34 Keystone Drive in Bridgeport. For more information, visit their website.