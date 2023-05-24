CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Clarksburg’s Hilton Garden Inn gave a special tour through its renovation process on Tuesday.

A few members from the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce showed up to take the tour, in which everyone started out on the third floor, where no renovations had been started yet. This floor showed the old wallpaper, flooring, guest rooms, and furniture. You can tell in the pictures provided, that even the Inn’s lighting changed to make it more brighter instead of warmer.

Floor three with the old look. (WBOY Image)

Floor five with the new look. (WBOY Image)

After visiting the third floor, the tour moved up to the fourth floor, which is currently still being renovated. Lisa Sutton, Director of Sales, wanted to show off all the hard work that has been going on inside the Inn.

The tour ended on the fifth floor, showing off all the new furniture and décor that will soon be done throughout the hotel.

Sutton spoke about the project and why the owner wanted to do the renovations. She said, “The owners of this hotel care so much about having a good quality product to put out there and so – and I feel strongly about Clarksburg, so I want us to be able to roll out the red carpet, so to speak, to any of our guests that come in from out of town. Especially those who have not really been and explored Clarksburg a lot.”

This $2.9 million renovation project began in late February, and Sutton hopes to be finished by September. She told a 12 News reporter that they are already a couple of weeks ahead of schedule.

Old side tables and chair. (WBOY Image)

New side tables and chair. (WBOY Image)

Old desk and chair. (WBOY Image)

New desk and chair. (WBOY Image)

New bathroom. (WBOY Image)

New suite design. (WBOY Image)

As of Tuesday, the fifth floor is now able to be booked, but the pricing is a bit higher due to having more amenities. A couple of these amenities include refillable shampoo and conditioner dispensers and make-up wipes.

If you did not know, all the furniture that is being moved out of the Inn is being donated to nonprofit organizations, as well as people in the community with the need for these items. You can find that story by clicking here.