Historic Glen Elk District named “Little Italy” of Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A historic section of Clarksburg is being honored for its cultural heritage.

Early Friday, city leaders unveiled a new sign in the Glen Elk District designating the area as Clarksburg’s Little Italy.

The area was developed in 1898 and had a huge influx of Italian immigrants working in the coal mines.

“Well Clarksburg as you know is the center of Italian Culture for West Virginia. We have the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival right,” said Mayor It’s right here in downtown Clarksburg and Italians have made great contributions to the history of Clarksburg over the years and we felt it was only fitting to honor our heritage by putting up a sign and honoring that large group of immigrants that came here many years ago.”

The sign is located just down the street from the Clarksburg Mission, on the corner of 4th and Clark Street.