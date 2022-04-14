SALEM, W.Va. – At the beginning of April, residents in Salem expressed concerns that a barn that holds history for the community was in poor condition and possibly getting demolished. Now, that barn has been torn down.

The red barn in Salem as of April 1, 2022 (WBOY Image)

The same barn now torn down as of April 13 (Courtesy: Randi Bowen)

Previously, residents said that the barn, which is in the Salem town park, could be fixed up and used as an event center. Some even offered to fix it up themselves and even write grants to find funding to fix it.

The barn, also called the Greenbrier Billy Community Center, was dedicated in the 1970s to Salem’s First Revolutionary War Veteran, William Davis.

The barn was originally scheduled to be torn down on March 20, but it was demolished earlier this week instead.