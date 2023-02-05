CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – “Cross That River,” a musical that focuses on the history of black cowboys in the old west, will soon make its way to the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg.

The renowned musical, featuring the talents of jazz vocalist, guitarist and composer Allan Harris, will be performed on Feb. 16 at 7 p.m.

The story follows Blue, a man who escapes slavery and travels to Texas in the 1860s to become one of America’s first black cowboys, blending historical fact and fiction along the way.

Making its theatrical debut at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre Festival in 2008, Cross That River has since been presented at “The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Rockwood Music Hall in New York City and The Newberry Opera House in Newberry, SC, among others,” according to a release from LCMedia.

You can grab a ticket for the show by visiting the Robinson Grand website here.