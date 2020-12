CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A popular arts and crafts store is coming to Harrison County.

Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy recently confirmed that a new Hobby Lobby will be moving to the soon-to-be-vacant Kroger building on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

The building will officially become vacant on January 20, and the new Kroger on Emily Drive will open at the former Kmart building on the same day.

Officials said there is not yet an official opening date for Hobby Lobby.