SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Hobo Junction, a popular Harrison County restaurant, closed its doors for good on Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post, Hobo Junction, in Shinnston, has permanently closed, citing rising production costs and no rise in business.

For sale and for rent signs are now posted outside the entrance, as well as closed written on the menus.

Hobo Junction building (WBOY image)

The post said it was a “very sad and very hard decision” to close.