Hogs 4 Dogs hosts bike night rally to support humane society

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Hogs 4 Dogs hosted its bike night at the Ritzy Lunch in Clarksburg to kick off the 18th annual Dice Run that will help the Humane Society of Harrison County.

Bikers in attendance enjoyed live music, food, prizes and giveaways. The ride will be held Saturday, June 15, at Brickside Bar and Grill on Lodgeville Road. Registration for the ride will take place from 10 a.m. until noon.

“We have anywhere from 500 to 1,000 riders come. They do a couple stops throughout a couple counties, and they have chance to win a grand prize,” said Frankie Dennison, Director of the Human Society of Harrison County.

The Harrison County Humane Society is a non-profit agency that relies on community donations. Without events like the bike ride, the organization said it would not be able to provide the care that it does.

“It’s just been a great turnout, thank God mother nature worked with us. The church donates the parking lot for us to use, and it’s just a great opportunity for everybody to come out and be around each other,” said Traci Nicholson, Harrison County Humane Society fundraising director.

Organizers said this event would not be possible without the support of the bikers and local businesses.