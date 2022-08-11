BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Holiday Inn Express, located in Bridgeport, held its ribbon cutting on Thursday morning for the renovations that they have been working on since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The inn originally opened in 2011, and they wanted to start renovating in 2019 but COVID-19 came along. Unfortunately, the pandemic and the supply chain issues that followed put a hold on things by delaying some needed products until November and December of 2021. They finally hit the ground running with all of the new renovations in 2022.

Everything has been upgraded, including the beds, carpets and wallpaper. Dylan Nicholas, General Manager of the Inn, believes that new and returning customers will be able to tell a difference at first glance.

Nicholas took over as General Manager about a year ago, knowing that renovating within his first year was an uphill battle, but he feels that everything has been smooth-sailing since. The hotel even continued to run with at least partial occupancy 365 days a year even during renovations.

“To get people back in the area, to celebrate people traveling again, that’s really what we’re about, is, we’re a hotel, we’re here for, you know, stay the night, get up and leave, that kind of thing. And we want to be as much of a home as we can for people who do that. So, that’s why it’s important to keep up-to-date and to keep providing that homely feel for people.”

He feels relieved that they finally finished the renovations, and is happy to share it with the public. The Inn even invited the community to come out and celebrate with them at 5:30 p.m. with food, drinks, and entertainment provided by Bryon “Six-Six” Cooper.