Holly Ball Reimagined a success despite COVID-19 changes to venue and schedule

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- This year’s United Hospital Center Holly Ball event was “reimagined“ due to COVID-19. However, that didn’t stop the event from being successful.

All attendees pre-registered online with their wine preferences, then stopped by the Robinson Grand Theater to pick up their bottles along with personalized charcuterie boards catered by Muriale’s restaurant as well as desserts by Almost Heaven and Bonnie Belle’s.

After picking up their bags of food and drinks, guests could participate in at-home online auctions to win various prizes, including pet supplies, jewelry, and a Peloton exercise bike.





“I know they all absolutely loved the food and beverage items, and seeing that amount of cars come through Clarksburg and visit the Robinson Grand even though we didn’t have folks inside at this time, it was a great way for individuals to show their support for UHC but also to come out and see the grand entrance that we created here right in front of our marquee.”

All proceeds from this year’s Holly Ball Reimagined will help build a new WVU School of Nursing campus in Bridgeport.