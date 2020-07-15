Home evictions loom amid COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As the U.S. grapples with an increase in COVID-19 cases, the Center for Disease Control makes data available to the public to help.

The number of reported cases, according to the CDC, is more than three million infected with the virus.

As the numbers continue to go up nationwide, the unemployment rate is on the rise too.

Mendi Scott is the Executive Director for Homes for Harrison in Clarksburg, and said she believes the increase in homelessness is related to the pandemic.

“I know some individuals that aren’t actually on the street, but they are homeless,” said Scott. “They lost their jobs from COVID.”

Congress passed a stimulus package in March called the CARES Act, which provides federal aid for residents in need.

Senior Policy Analyst for the Center for American Progress, Jaboa Lake, said it’s still not enough.

“There’s definitely a lot more funding that is needed to assist renters in their payment and in their back-rent payments,” said Lake.

The ban protecting against eviction is set to go away in less than two weeks.

However, local help is available for residents.

Executive Director for the Clarksburg-Harrison Housing Authority, Louis Aragona, said there are measures in place to help.

“If you are running into a situation where this virus affects you and it affects you dramatically with your income, then absolutely not you shouldn’t be evicted,” said Aragona. “We should be able to work with you.”

Aragona said, a first step if you’re having trouble paying the rent, be sure to talk to your landlord.