Home Federal Credit Union in Clarksburg collects items to deliver on Valentine’s Day to local nursing homes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County Credit Union has been collecting items to make this Valentine’s day extra special for nursing homes.

Home Federal Credit Union in Clarksburg has its collection on display and is ready for delivery.

Several businesses and community members, along with church groups, donated the items and local elementary students made custom Valentine’s Day cards. Organizers explained that many nursing homes do not allow their clients to socialize with each other or receive family members’ visits due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“We’ve reached out to some of the activity directors and have been told the impact that they have felt. They aren’t able to get out of their rooms and do something normal, activities and going places so we just wanted to give them some things that they could do maybe by themselves or in their room, still, feel loved and busy. Give them some activities to do.”

The items will be delivered Friday to three nursing homes in Nutter Fort, Clarksburg, and Salem.