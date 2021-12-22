Homeless shelter looks for volunteers for construction work

GLEN ELK, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Mission Community Homeless Center is recovering from the effects of the pandemic and looking for volunteers.

The mission is looking for volunteers to do construction work, helping fix and maintain the old buildings, the most recent one having been built in 1935.

Food services, office workers, drivers, and volunteers for other positions are in need.

“Volunteering opportunities are opening up again as the concern of the pandemic are leveling off to some extent, we still have to be mindful of all of that, and protect our population here and protect our population on the outside, so there will be more volunteer opportunities as time goes on,” said Lou Ortenzio, Executive Director at The Clarksburg Mission Community Homeless Center.

The Clarksburg Mission asked the Glen Elk community for help, from painting to remodeling.