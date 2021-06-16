Homes for Harrison County awards ‘Citizen of the Year’

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has been awarded ‘Citizen of the Year’ by Homes for Harrison County.

Chad Keener, a Harrison County landlord, was given the award on Wednesday in front of the Homes for Harrison County office in Clarksburg.

A plaque was given to Chad Keener, who was named ‘Citizen of the Year’ by Homes for Harrison County

Keener earned the award for helping the organization and assisting the homeless population transition into a place to live.

Officials with the organization said the award is something Keener has earned.

“He works a lot with those who are homeless and going into housing. He really works with them and us. So, we really wanted to give him this award,” said Mendi Scott, executive director of Homes for Harrison County.

The award is given out every year to someone who helps Homes for Harrison County and helps the homeless in tough times.