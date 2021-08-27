Homes for Harrison County Block Party canceled for the second year in a row

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Homes for Harrison County canceled their annual block party scheduled for Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

The party usually brings area agencies and organizations together to help spread resources. The organization was still able to complete its summer outreach, which helps spread the word of the block party to individuals who may benefit from it.

Organizers at the Homes for Harrison County Block Party in past years

The cancellation is the second year in a row for the organization.

“We just want to be safe. We didn’t want a whole bunch of people to get together even though it was outside. We still felt it was safer to just go ahead and cancel it and try to have it next year,” said Mendi Scott, Executive Director for Homes for Harrison County

Homes for Harrison County is hoping to hold the block party next year.