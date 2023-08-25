CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Homes for Harrison County held a block party Friday to provide resources for those in need.

The event took place at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free hot dogs, chips and drinks provided for those in attendance.

In addition to Homes for Harrison County, a number of agencies like the Department of Health and Human Resources, UniCare and West Virginia Legal Aid attended with tables set up providing resources to help those in need prevent and evade homelessness.

12 News spoke with Mendi Scott, executive director of Homes for Harrison, on what the organization offers overall.

“Our goal is to help those who are struggling with homelessness. We also try to prevent people from becoming homeless. We help with security deposits, rent, utility assistance. We also help with getting people essential documents such as photo IDs, and birth certificates, because that’s a huge barrier to having and also gaining employment.”

Although this event will not take place again until next year, you can reach Homes for Harrison through its Facebook page or its phone number 304-266-6239 for additional information on the organization.