Homes for Harrison County holds hot dog fundraiser

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Homes for Harrison County held a hot dog sale on Friday at the Progressive Women’s Association in Clarksburg.

The sale consisted of two hot dogs, chips and a drink for $5, or 12 hot dogs for $15.

The flyer that goes along with the fundraiser.

The event was so overwhelmed by the outcome, that they ended up running out of supplies less than halfway through the fundraiser. Officials with Homes for Harrison County said they’re amazed by the amount of community support.

“It’s been amazing,” said Mindy Scott, Executive Director of Homes for Harrison County. “I didn’t plan for it to be so amazing, but I’m glad it was amazing. So, definitely we’ll be able to help a lot of people.”

All proceeds from the sale go towards helping the homeless population with Homes for Harrison County.