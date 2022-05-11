CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – If you want to help raise money to fight homelessness in Harrison County, all you have to do is go out to eat. Homes for Harrison will be holding a dine and donate event on Thursday to raise money for its organization.

The fundraiser will help support the organization’s mission of helping to fight homelessness by providing assistance for security deposits, rent and essential documents.

Washington Square in Clarksburg (WBOY Image)

This event will take place at Washington Square Pizzaria and Lounge in Clarksburg and a portion of each bill will be given back to the non-profit.

“They are always so good to us. Any time we want to do anything or participate in anything, they’re always so helpful. So, we’re glad to be able to do this with them and help them and help us,” said Mendi Scott, Executive Director for Homes for Harrison.

The event will take place tomorrow from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. for dine-in, take-out and delivery. Washington Square is located at 216 Washington Ave in Clarksburg.